Police nab 3 for pursuit after reported shoplifting at Home Depot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Jason B. Perez, 32, of Albany, Edwin C. Bae, 45, of Sparta, New Jersey, and Thomas R. Gervasio, 32, of Troy after they allegedly robbed a Home Depot and led police on a chase.

On Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a theft in progress at the Catskill Home Depot. Three men—later identified as Perez, Bae, and Gervasio—reportedly fled the store on foot with a loaded shopping cart, before getting in a vehicle and heading north on Interstate 87.

Police say the vehicle took exit 21B, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. All three occupants all fled the vehicle, but they caught one—Perez—immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office and the state police initiated a search of the area using police dogs. They say they found and arrested Bae and Gervasio at separate locations in New Baltimore within three hours of the 911 call.

All three were charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

If convicted, these charges could be worth up to 10 years incarcerated, according to state sentencing guidelines. Gervasio was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, which could add just under one more year to his sentence if found guilty.

