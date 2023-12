ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 40-year-old woman from Albany was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing on Saturday. Police identified Vanesia Brundage as the suspect in the homicide and arrested her for second-degree murder.

Brundage is accused of stabbing Charles Gaddy, 74, multiple times. Gaddy was treated on scene and pronounced dead. The incident occurred on North Lake Ave.

Brundage was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. She was remanded to the Albany County Jail.