Police make arrest in Clinton Avenue homicide case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested Francisco Rosario, 26, of Albany on Monday, in connection with last Sunday’s early morning fatal stabbing on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue.

Rosario has been charged with one count of second-degree murder following an investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit, according to a statement from Public Information Officer Steven A. Smith.

Police say Rosario stabbed 27-year-old Joseph Galindez of Schenectady in the torso while at a home on April 19 at about 2:15 a.m. Galindez was treated at the scene by Albany firefighters. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Rosario was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail. New York State sentencing guidelines carry a maximum potential sentence of life without parole for second-degree murder, an A-I class felony.

LATEST STORIES