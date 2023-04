SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body of a deceased male in the Mohawk River. Police believe the identity of the body to be Ryan J. Liszewski.

Liszewski was reported missing and was believed to have been last seen on April 8 in Schenectady. An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Thursday. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.