Police: Latham teacher arrested on child porn and assault weapon charges

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Warren Street Academy social studies teacher Sean M. Miller, 26, of Latham on Thursday for possessing and promoting images of child sexual abuse, and for having an illegal assault weapon.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force tipped off state police, indicating that someone at a residence on Coventry Court in Latham possessed and had transmitted images of child sexual assault. The child pornography featured images of young girls who police do not think are local victims.

The Colonie Police Department and the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday at the residence, Miller’s home. Police say the search revealed that not only was Miller responsible for the child porn, he also had an illegal assault weapon.

Miller’s assault weapon. (Colonie Police Department)

Police seized Miller’s computer devices, which will undergo a forensic examination as detectives search for additional illegal images or videos.

Police say they charged Miller with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. New York’s sentencing guidelines indicate that these crimes could be worth 18 years if he’s convicted.

Warren Street Academy in Hudson is Miller’s most recent employer. Although police say they have not discovered any local victims, Miller’s profession granted significant access to potential victims.

If you or someone you know has any information or were a victim of Miller, contact your local police department.

Warren Street Academy is an alternative school that is closing June 30. According to his biography on the school’s website, he was the social studies teacher, with a bachelor’s degree in History and a master’s in Education.

