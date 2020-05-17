Police investigating two separate shots fired incidents Saturday night in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is currently investigating two separate firearms-related incidents.

Parols responded to reports of shots fired at the Corliss Park Apartments at around 8:19 p.m, where they found multiple shell cases. No victims were on the scene when police arrived, and police say there are no known injuries. Police detectives are following all available leads, according to police, and evidence technicians are there as of 10 p.m., processing the scene.

In a different incident, police patrols responded to reports of shots fired on Douw Street in Troy around 9 p.m. Police say their investigation revealed that a 21-year-old woman admitted to Samaritan Hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound was a victim in this shooting incident. Police detectives and evidence technicians are also on the scene at the hospital and on Douw Street.

So far, police have no suspects in custody. If you or someone you know have information about these incidents, contact the department at (518) 270-4411, or make an anonymous tip at the Troy Police website.

Earlier in the evening, police confirmed a fight in South Troy where two individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct, as well as a robbery on 5th Avenue.

