Police investigating shots fired incident in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene as of 3:45 p.m. on Lansing Street in Cohoes at the site of a Tuesday afternoon shooting. More to come on this story as it develops.
NEWS10’s Mary Wilson has spoken with a neighbor, who says a man was shot while riding in the back of a car. The neighbor says she called 911 after hearing three shots. The victim as taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
