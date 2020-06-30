Police investigating shots fired incident in Cohoes

1  of  2
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene as of 3:45 p.m. on Lansing Street in Cohoes at the site of a Tuesday afternoon shooting. More to come on this story as it develops.

NEWS10’s Mary Wilson has spoken with a neighbor, who says a man was shot while riding in the back of a car. The neighbor says she called 911 after hearing three shots. The victim as taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

