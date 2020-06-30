Police investigating shots fired incident in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene as of 3:45 p.m. on Lansing Street in Cohoes at the site of a Tuesday afternoon shooting. More to come on this story as it develops.

NEWS10’s Mary Wilson has spoken with a neighbor, who says a man was shot while riding in the back of a car. The neighbor says she called 911 after hearing three shots. The victim as taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

A neighbor says a male was shot while riding in the back of this car on Lansing Street in Cohoes. She says she called 9-1-1 after hearing 3 shots and says the victim was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by an ambulance. #WTEN pic.twitter.com/SSSR1uXMk4 — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonNews) June 30, 2020

