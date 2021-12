DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple police agencies are at the scene of an incident in Duanesburg.

Information was limited Wednesday night, but there were reports of multiple stabbing victims. One man was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

The alleged incident took place on Duanesburg Road near the Stewart’s.

New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.