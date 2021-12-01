Police release names of victims in Duanesburg double homicide

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have confirmed that a mother and son are dead after allegedly being stabbed by a family member. State Police have arrested Nelson D. Patino, 47, after he contacted police on December 1 around 9:15 p.m. stating that he had stabbed his family. Police releasing the name of the victims on Friday.

Police said three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds when they arrived. Jacob Patino, 5, died at the scene. Alexandria Bustamante Gomez, 37, was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police said the third victim, Anthony Patino, 2, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Patino was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. He was arraigned Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Duanesburg Town Court.

Charges:

Two counts of murder in the second degree (felony)

Attempted murder in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

The incident took place on Duanesburg Road near the Stewart’s. New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

Watch the full press conference here: