Police provide update in Duanesburg double homicide

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have confirmed that a mother and son are dead after allegedly being stabbed by a family member. State Police have arrested Nelson D. Patino, 47, after he contacted police on December 1 around 9:15 p.m. stating that he had stabbed his family.

Police said three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds when they arrived. A 5-year-old male died at the scene. His 37-year-old mother was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police said the third victim, a 2-year-old male, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Patino was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Duanesburg Town Court.

Charges:

  • Two counts of murder in the second degree (felony)
  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

He is due to be arraigned in Duanesburg Town Court. A press conference was held at Troop G Headquarters at 2 p.m.

The incident took place on Duanesburg Road near the Stewart’s. New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19