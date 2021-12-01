Police provide update in Duanesburg double homicide

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have confirmed that a mother and son are dead after allegedly being stabbed by a family member. State Police have arrested Nelson D. Patino, 47, after he contacted police on December 1 around 9:15 p.m. stating that he had stabbed his family.

Police said three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds when they arrived. A 5-year-old male died at the scene. His 37-year-old mother was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police said the third victim, a 2-year-old male, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Patino was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Duanesburg Town Court.

Charges:

Two counts of murder in the second degree (felony)

Attempted murder in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

He is due to be arraigned in Duanesburg Town Court. A press conference was held at Troop G Headquarters at 2 p.m.

The incident took place on Duanesburg Road near the Stewart’s. New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.