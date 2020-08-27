Police investigating murder-suicide in Herkimer County

RUSSIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Herkimer say they’re investigating the deaths of Ronald J. Johnson, 65, and Kathleen F. Johnson, 68, from the town of Russia address as a case of murder-suicide.

Police say they were dispatched to Roberts Road in Russia for a possible suicide at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene, they found Ronald’s body on the deck, apparently killed by shooting himself.

Police say when they investigated the residence, they found the body of his wife, Kathleen, in an upstairs bedroom, also apparently killed by a gunshot wound.

Police say they think Ronald killed Kathleen, as their preliminary investigation of the scene and circumstances points to a murder-suicide.

