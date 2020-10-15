Police investigating after 19-year-old shot in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have launched an investigation after an early morning shooting on Clinton Avenue left a 19-year-old man wounded. Officers responded to the scene at around 1 a.m. on Thursday and found the man with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

