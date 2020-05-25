Police investigate weekend violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Within the last week, there have been two homicides in the Capital Region, and multiple other shootings.



On Saturday, Schenectady police said a male victim was shot in the neck. When first responders arrived, they started performing first aid and then brought him to the hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.

This happened shortly after 9 o’clock at night in the area of Craig and Stanley streets. The name and age of the victim will be released once family is notified.

Also on Saturday night, Albany police were investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45pm on Thornton street near 2nd Street. A 17 year old was shot in the leg and an 18 year old was shot in the arm. Both were treated at Albany Med for non-life threatening injuries.

And just last weekend in Troy… there were 3 shootings within 24 hours. One of which was a homicide. A 24 year old man was shot multiple times on May 17th in the area of 5th Avenue and 107th and 102nd streets.

Charlie Muller, Pastor of Victory Church in Albany said now that the weather is warmer, more people are out on the streets, even during this pandemic.

“There is gonna be less summer programs,” explained Muller. “There’s gonna be more kids on the street. And some of these kids that are getting shot and are shooting are younger kids. And with education the way it is, and there is no workforce in Albany this year, so we got to get churches like ours that are involved, community programs that are involved we gotta step up our game.

He says to help prevent future shootings, next weekend, 2 gun buyback events will be held in Troy and Albany.

In a recent video message, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins stressed the importance of maintaining communication between community members and law enforcement.

If anyone has information regarding any of these recent shootings, they are asked to contact police.