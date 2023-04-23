NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. near Algonquin Road.

Multiple first responder units and police departments responded. According to the police, the driver of one of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The Niskayuna Police Department and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Paul Daly at (518)386-4582.