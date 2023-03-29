BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal two-car crash on River Road has claimed the life of one individual. Police say the crash happened late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Town of Bethlehem Police Department, Kim L. Kawai, 63, of Cohoes, was traveling northbound on River Road when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle was operated by Suzette M. Langworthy, 59, of Selkirk. Dennis M. Charland, 66, of Selkirk, was sitting in the front passenger seat.

All three individuals were transported to the Albany Medical Center, where Charland succumbed to his injuries. Langworthy was admitted for further treatment, and Kawai was treated and released.

A reconstruction of the crash by the Albany County Crash Investigation Team confirmed Kawai crossed the center line and caused the crash. Kawai was charged with Failure to Keep Right and Unlicensed Operation.