Police: Female suspect attempts to run over officer during fraudulent bank check investigation

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for a female suspect, who attempted to run over an East Greenbush officer and is possibly a member of the Felony Lane Gang.

The East Greenbush police were called to the NBT Bank in the Columbia Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a female in a vehicle, who was attempting to cash fraudulent checks using stolen identities.

When the officer approached the vehicle in the drive thru, police said the female driver attempted to run him over, but he was unharmed. She left the plaza and abandoned the vehicle on the side of East Greenbush Town Hall. She then fled on foot in the direction of Southern Avenue.

Police believe the suspect is a member of the Felony Lane Gang, a group of suspects who steal from vehicles and use stolen the identities to cash checks.

Police encourage residents of Hampton Manor and surrounding neighborhoods to view their home surveillance cameras for anything suspicious. The suspect is described as a white female with a black jacket.

They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call police at (518) 479-2525.