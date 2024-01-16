SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that led to a motor vehicle accident on Monday night. The incident occurred in the area of the 100 block of Elmer Avenue sometime around 9:47 p.m.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had struck a front porch. Police determined the driver lost control when two unknown suspects on foot fired at the vehicle. A shell casing was recovered at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department tips line at (518) 788-6566. No one was injured.