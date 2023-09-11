EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Greenbush Central School District initiated a district-wide secured lockout. According to Superintendent Jeffrey Simons, he was notified by Goff Middle School staff of an unspecified threat made via a voicemail message left on Sunday night.

School buses were redirected to confidential staging areas until police arrived and facilitated a safe arrival. Each of the elementary schools was able to start their instructional day. School days continued as normal, but there were no outdoor activities and limited visitor access.

No threats were made to other school districts. Police launched an investigation and determined that the threat was not credible. Out of caution, the school district remained in a secured lockout for the rest of the day. There is also an increased police presence at all schools.

Parents, guardians, and visitors are permitted at schools by buzzing in and showing ID to staff in the security vestibule. After-school activities, including athletics, will continue as scheduled.

Any questions or concerns regarding the district’s response to the incident can be directed to Superintendent Simons.