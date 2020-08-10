Greene County police crackdown on overcrowding in public parks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kaaterskill Falls has been overcrowded with visitors and has been causing illegal parking issues and unsafe driving conditions.

The town of Hunter is now implementing parking restrictions because of the overcrowding. Visitors who park illegally will be towed at their expense and police are giving out parking tickets.

There have also been a lot of trash left behind by those who are visiting the falls.

If you do decide to go out on the hiking trails, town officials are asking everyone to clean up after themselves.

To help maintain social distancing during this pandemic and limit the overcrowding, people are being encouraged not to visit the park if the lots are full and choose another hiking location in Greene County instead.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga