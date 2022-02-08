Police: Children found living in deplorable conditions in Schenectady home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are continuing to investigate after first responders said they found several children living in deplorable conditions inside a Schenectady home. Police and EMS were initially called to the home for a medical emergency Friday, with one person arrested later that day.

“Officers found there was four juveniles in the home, five children total, living in deplorable conditions,” said Sergeant Jeff McCutcheon from the Schenectady Police Department. He said the children have disabilities, outlining some of the conditions officers found inside the home, “Basically discovered that there was rotten food, feces, insects, things of that nature.”

The home has been deemed unsafe to occupy. One neighbor told NEWS10 off-camera that they would have never expected what was found inside next door.

The children’s alleged caretaker, Kevin Lownsbury, was arrested on Friday and issued an appearance ticket, “In regards to those conditions of the house, and caring for four juveniles, a total of five children with special needs,” McCutcheon explained.

He’s facing several charges including a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, as well as a class E felony for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree. The woman involved with the initial EMS call at the home was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to look for potential witnesses and are waiting to learn the woman’s cause of death, “Anyone that has knowledge of these children, why the conditions were so bad,” said McCutcheon.

The children were removed from the home, it’s unclear what their condition is at this time. Lownsbury is scheduled to be arraigned on February 24.