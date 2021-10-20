Police: Avoid Western Ave and Windingbrook Dr for pedestrian vs. vehicle accident

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department said to avoid the area of Western Ave and Windingbrook Dr across from Guilderland Elementary School because of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident.

The Eastbound lane is closed and the Westbound lane is open, seek alternate routes.

Guilderland PD said that the area will be closed off for several hours.

It is unknown how severe the crash or injuries are.