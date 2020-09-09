Police arrest Queens woman with 75 pounds of marijuana

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested Manci Liang, 22, of Elmhurst for traveling with 75 pounds of weed.

Police say a trooper patrolling I-87 in the Moreau pulled Liang over after observing several vehicle and traffic violations. Police say that while interviewing her, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from her vehicle.

Police say that upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found the bags. Liang is being charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. This class C felony is worth a maximum sentence of 15 years if she’s convicted.

