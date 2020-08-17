Police arrest Lake Luzerne gun owner for firing rifle in back yard

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Warren County and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Offices were in contact about multiple reported shots fired, coming from Lake Luzerne. Authorities say some reported shots possibly striking homes across the river in Corinth.

Officers patrolled the area and located Mark T. Stanek, 25, of Lindenhurst. They say their investigation, which was aided by state police, determined that Stanek was firing a .22-caliber rifle in his back yard.

Police say they found no evidence of property damage or injuries. However, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged him for breaking a state environmental conservation law: discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

