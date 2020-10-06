Police arrest Fulton County man for July accident that injured 2

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fulton County man turned himself in months after a drunk driving accident that seriously injured a local firefighter and his girlfriend. The accident happened on June 19 on State Highway 30A in Mayfield, the victims were airlifted to the Albany Medical Center to be treated for serious physical injuries.

Michael Telfer, 47, from Gloversville was arrested after turning himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. Fulton County Sheriff’s officers said Telfer faces charges of vehicular assault in the first degree, a Class D Felony offense, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, failure to keep right, and improper turn.

He was arraigned in the Town of Mayfield court and was released on $20,000 bail.

Officers said an investigation after the accident determined Telfer was driving while intoxicated and caused the accident. On the evening of June 19th, 2020, Telfer was driving southbound on State Highway 30A and struck a northbound motorcycle operated by Brandon T. Lehr and his passenger Rachel J. Ortega while making an unsafe left turn onto County Highway 154.

The victims have since been discharged from the Albany Medical Center Hospital and are continuing to recover from their injuries.

Sheriff Richard Giardino said the delay between the accident and the arrest was caused by requirements imposed by the new Discovery Reforms and as out of an abundance of caution officers waited until the total investigation was complete. He said there was probable cause for the arrest.

