Police arrest female after she allegedly stabbed male in back

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with wounds to his upper back early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call at about 1:30 a.m. for a report that a female stabbed a male in the area of Cypress and Congress Streets.

The male was transported to Albany Medical Center for non life threatening injuries to his upper back. The female was taken into custody.

Police said they believe the man and woman knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating the incident further.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.