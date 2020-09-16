Police arrest driver of parked car with a stolen gun inside

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to police, Jameir Drake, 18, of Troy was arrested for allegedly having a stolen gun.

At 8:30 on Saturday morning, Albany police responded to a park lot near Rawson Street and Livingston Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked illegally in a private spot. When they arrived on the scene, they say they saw a .38 caliber revolver on the back seat of the vehicle, which was empty.

Police say an officer saw Drake on the lot, and that they later determined that his was the vehicle in question.

Police say that through further investigation, they found crack cocaine on Drake and in his car. Drake is not a registered gun owner, and police also found out that the gun had been reported stolen in Polks County, Florida.

The charges against Drake include:

Second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to state sentencing guidelines, the second-degree controlled substance charge on its own is potentially worth a life sentence if convicted.

