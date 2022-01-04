Police arrest allegedly drunk Ulster County man for menacing during traffic stop

NAPANOCH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Ellenville say they arrested David G. Stephens, 31, of Accord after he allegedly moved to point a gun at a trooper during a traffic stop. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in Napanoch, a trooper pulled over Stephens’ 2005 Ford F-150 for what they called a vehicle and traffic law violation.

According to police, Stephens pulled over on Institution Road. As the trooper approached, Stephens allegedly “reached for what appeared to be a handgun and began to point it at the trooper.” However, he put down the weapon–later confirmed to be a pellet gun–when the trooper told him to drop it.

Stephens was arrested with a reported blood-alcohol level of .17%, and police say he circumnavigated an interlock device to drive, which is a misdemeanor. He also faces the following felony charges at the Town of Rochester Court when he appears on Friday: