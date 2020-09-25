Police arrest 3 after finding illegal handguns during Colonie traffic stop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested three people on Thursday after a search of their vehicle allegedly revealed two handguns during a traffic stop.

Ganesh N. Bhagwanbin, 25, was driving a white 2016 Fiat with passengers Jake R. Clark, 18, and Christine A. Sukhraj, 20, all from Schenectady. Police say they pulled over Bhagwanbin’s car for speeding on Central Avenue by Lombard Street at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say that they found two illegal, loaded handguns stashed under the passenger seat: a Ruger LCP .380 loaded with six rounds and a Ruger .38 LCR loaded with four rounds.

Guns recovered by Colonie police

None of the three are legally able to own possess a handgun in New York, police say. They also say that, based on a preliminary investigation into the source of the guns, they were reported stolen in other states. All three were charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they found that Bhagwanbin and Clark both had cocaine. They also say Bhagwanbin’s New York driver’s license was suspended and that the car had improper plates.

Bhagwanbin allegedly had a greater amount of cocaine, so was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with traffic charges for speeding in an unregistered car without a license. Clark was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

