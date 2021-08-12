Police arrest 1 for attempted murder after shots fired in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police report the arrest of Antwon Brathwaite, 37, of Troy, on Thursday in connection to shots fired on Wednesday.

At about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 5th Avenue in Troy. There they found a male victim in his 50s from Troy had been shot in the chest. He was given lifesaving aid to slow the bleeding from the gunshot wound until medics from the fire department arrived. He was sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment, and police say they expect him to survive.

Brathwaite was located in the area and arrested. Police say they found a handgun, crack cocaine, and heroin where they’d found him. Brathwaite told officers he had chest pain due to an existing medical condition, so they sent him to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Brathwaite was released overnight, arrested, and arraigned in City Court Thursday morning. A search warrant executed at the location of the shooting incident uncovered another handgun. Police also say that Brathwaite and the victim know one another.

He was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail on second-degree attempted murder.