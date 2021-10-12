Police and loved ones make public plea to locate missing Cohoes man

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After exhausting all their leads, Cohoes Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing for more than a month.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Ronnie Chaput’s loved ones who are begging for information on his whereabouts.

Chaput’s roommate, Tonya Parker, says the last time anyone saw Ronnie was when he left his apartment on Forest Avenue in Cohoes back on September 8. Then, he seemed to vanish into thin air.

“Something’s not right. I don’t know, and I’m scared to death and I just want to know if he’s ok,” said Tonya.

She says her fiancé last saw Ronnie more than a month ago when he was leaving their apartment with a tent and his mountain bike. Tonya said Ronnie was known to go hiking.

“But not this long. Not this long.”

And definitely not without contacting anyone.

Ronnie’s cousin Mickey Eady says he had his struggles and demons when it came to substance abuse. But that he would never go this long without contacting his family.

“He’s very kind. He’s got a good heart. He’s got family members that really care about him. And he really cares about his family. And that’s why I am very surprised he hadn’t called his sister or his niece, who he’s always kept in contact with the both of them,” added Mickey.

With little to go on, Cohoes Police pushed out a message on social media requesting for the public’s help in locating Ronnie.

Ronnie is 51 years old. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, and having brown eyes.

“We are just hoping that somebody might want to help us out and look for him. Because honestly, he’s a good person. He’s got a good good heart and he’s a good guy,” said Mickey.

Tonya making her own plea saying, “Ronnie if you’re out there, please, please contact somebody buddy. Please. We love you. We all love you. That’s it.”