Police: 16-year-old on bicycle dies after crashing into car on State Highway 30

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died after crashing into a car Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 4:20 pm. State Police responded to a car/bicyclist crash on State Highway 30, near Dennie Loop Road, in the town of Mayfield.

Further investigation found the bicyclist, 16-year-old William Drake of Mayfield, was on the southbound shoulder of State Highway 30, facing east. Drake started to enter the roadway, when a vehicle swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the the bicyclist.

The front passenger side of the vehicle hit the front tire of the bike, spinning Drake and sending him further into the southbound lane.

A second vehicle was unable to stop or avoid the bike, and struck Drake in the roadway.

The teen was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died.

No tickets or charges have been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

LATEST STORIES