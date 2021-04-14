PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Air Travel and Virtual Verification Apps

Episode 4: Air Travel and Virtual Verification Apps

(NEWS10) – This week we delve deeper into the air travel industry to look at what traveling will look like in the next few months. Airports are finally starting to see passenger traffic pickup for domestic flights.

We discuss with Perry Flint of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) the state of international air travel. Flint was also featured in a NEWS10 Special Report about air travel and technology.

We also had a chance to sit down with Jason Kelley, GM, Global Strategic Alliances for IBM. New York State partnered with IBM to develop the Excelsior Pass App, which New Yorkers can use as a form of digital verification to show their vaccine status or covid test results. Kelley answers questions surrounding how the app works and your privacy.