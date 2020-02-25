Plans move forward for Costco in Guilderland, some environmentalists remain concerned

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plans to bring Costco to the Capital Region are moving forward while some local environmentalists remain concerned about the impact it will have on the Pine Bush ecosystem.

Costco is set to be built on a neighborhood between Western Avenue and Crossgates Mall Road. Most of the homes in the area are vacant and owned by Pyramid Management, the same company that owns Crossgates Mall.

In December, plans for Costco were on hold because the light poles they wanted to put up didn’t meet code. However, the Town of Guilderland’s chief building and zoning inspector tells News10 that last week, Costco submitted variance paperwork to exceed the height restriction.

This confirms the ball is still rolling for the major wholesale retailer to come to the Capital Region.

However, environmental activist Lynne Jackson from Save the Pine Bush says putting the 160,000-square foot big box store and associated gas station on that land in Guilderland will have a massive negative impact on the local ecosystem.

“We need to protect our ecosystems right here,” Jackson told News10, “and I think that this development by Pyramid Crossgates will have a significant and negative impact on the ability of the Pine Bush to survive.”

The Town of Guilderland has accepted the Costco developer’s draft environmental impact study for the plans. Public comment is open until March 23, 2020 for anyone who wishes to share their thoughts with the town planner.