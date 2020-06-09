Pittsfield police make two arrests for recent shooting incidents

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is reporting updates to two different shooting incidents from recent months: one near Fenn Street in late March, and one near the intersection of Second and Lincoln Streets during the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

Following an investigation into the Memorial Day shooting near the intersection, Pittsfield and Berkshire County police performed a traffic stop while also executing a search warrant on Friday, May 29. The target of the operation was Ryan Aulisio, 31, of Pittsfield, who was wanted for the shooting, where a vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police also suspected Aulisio of dealing drugs. Police say that during the search of Aulisio and his motel room, they found over 1800 bags of heroin and “dealer paraphernalia.”

Police arrested Auliso on seven charges: Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possession of a firearm without an FID card (firearm license)

Attempt to commit assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Trafficking in heroin

Possession to distribute class A scheduled substance

Possession of class B substance

Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

In a separate matter, an individual was shot in the foot on Fenn Street on March 27. Stemming from that incident, Teddy Cepeda, 41, of Pittsfield was identified as a suspect. On Thursday, June 4, county and local police arrested Cepeda on an outstanding warrant.

Cepeda faces three charges: Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

The Pittsfield Police Department wants you to come forward if you have information about crime, including other shootings, in the city. Call (413) 448-9705 to talk to a detective, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (413) 448-9706 or texting “PITTIP” and your message to TIP411.

