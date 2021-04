PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is reporting the arrest of Douglas Slier, Jr., 33, of Pittsfield in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police said Slier was arrested Thursday night without incident. They said he quickly developed as a suspect in the robbery of Mobile Mart on North Street.

Slier was charged with armed robbery and was arraigned on Thursday at Central Berkshire District Court.