Pittsfield police make computer theft arrest, still searching for second suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As part of a months-long investigation into thefts from Berkshire Healthcare Systems, Pittsfield police arrested Robert McBain, 33, of Pittsfield on June 3.

Police acting on a felony warrant for McBain say he had a large amount of cocaine when he was arrested at a hotel in Pittsfield. His charges are trafficking in cocaine and breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and larceny over $1200.

The still-in-the-box machines were brand-new, lacking any personal information or credentials from Berkshire Health.

Detectives investigating the computers—stolen several months—ago say they’ve identified two suspects: McBain and Eric Guerrin, also 33, whose most recent address is in Cheshire, Massachusetts.

Police say there is an active arrest warrant for Guerrin, whose current whereabouts are unknown. If you or someone you know has any information about Guerrin or this case, contact Detective Losaw at (413) 448-9700 ext. 572. You can also leave an anonymous tip at (413) 448-9706, or by texting “PITTIP” and your message to TIP411.

