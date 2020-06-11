Breaking News
The 2020 Washington County Fair has been canceled

Pittsfield police make computer theft arrest, still searching for second suspect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fingers typing on a keyboard

A woman types on a keyboard in New York in October, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As part of a months-long investigation into thefts from Berkshire Healthcare Systems, Pittsfield police arrested Robert McBain, 33, of Pittsfield on June 3.

Police acting on a felony warrant for McBain say he had a large amount of cocaine when he was arrested at a hotel in Pittsfield. His charges are trafficking in cocaine and breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and larceny over $1200.

The still-in-the-box machines were brand-new, lacking any personal information or credentials from Berkshire Health.

Detectives investigating the computers—stolen several months—ago say they’ve identified two suspects: McBain and Eric Guerrin, also 33, whose most recent address is in Cheshire, Massachusetts.

Police say there is an active arrest warrant for Guerrin, whose current whereabouts are unknown. If you or someone you know has any information about Guerrin or this case, contact Detective Losaw at (413) 448-9700 ext. 572. You can also leave an anonymous tip at (413) 448-9706, or by texting “PITTIP” and your message to TIP411.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak