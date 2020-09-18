Pittsfield ex-coach arraigned for sexual misconduct charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Scott W. Nimons, 35, of Pittsfield, a former junior varsity baseball coach at Taconic High School, was arraigned on Thursday for multiple charges connected to sexual misconduct with students.

The criminal complaint alleges that Nimons solicited nude photos of students via Snapchat and iMessage in June, and offered drugs, alcohol, and his own nude images in exchange. Four felony charges appear on the complaint:

Two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors

Posing a child in a state of nudity

Trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude

The Berkshire County District Attorney requested the court keep Nimons away from the alleged witnesses and victims, along with the streets they live on and their places of work. They also requested that Nimons be barred from contacting the students via social media or electronic communications.

“This remains under investigation and we encourage any other potential victims to call the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau. These are very serious charges, and we are glad the court approved comprehensive conditions of release,” said the District Attorney’s Office. “We see these types of allegations far too often, and it is very important for young women to have the courage to come forward knowing that there are trusted adults who will support them.”

The alleged misconduct didn’t take place on school grounds and did not involve students that Nimons oversaw in his part-time coaching position. The Pittsfield Public School District says that Nimons was last employed from March 2019 to June 2019, a full year before the reported abuse.

LATEST STORIES