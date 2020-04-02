PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered closures for non-essential businesses. In compliance, the city of Pittsfield is closing its municipal offices to the public and nonemergency personnel for over a month, into May.
Pittsfield schools are also closed through May 4.
Emergency personnel exempted from closures include the police, fire, health, public services, and public utilities departments. Employees who are essential to the city’s COVID-19 response team would also be exempted on a per-case basis.
Mayor Linda Tyer says the governor’s orders show how important it is for residents to maintain vigilance against the coronavirus.
Special event permit applications will not be accepted until May 15, and then only for events scheduled after July 1.
The city has installed a secure drop box behind City Hall for all official correspondence.
Call City Hall at (413) 449-5600 with specific questions for city departments from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pittsfield closes state offices to the public through May 4
- Tentative budget reached in NY Legislature
- Father and son involved in rollover accident in Washington County
- California police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV
- Barking dogs alert owners, lead authorities to theft suspects