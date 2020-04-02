Pittsfield closes state offices to the public through May 4

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker addresses the press regarding the state response to the coronavirus pandemic outside of City Hall in Pittsfield, Mass., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered closures for non-essential businesses. In compliance, the city of Pittsfield is closing its municipal offices to the public and nonemergency personnel for over a month, into May.

Pittsfield schools are also closed through May 4.

Emergency personnel exempted from closures include the police, fire, health, public services, and public utilities departments. Employees who are essential to the city’s COVID-19 response team would also be exempted on a per-case basis.

Mayor Linda Tyer says the governor’s orders show how important it is for residents to maintain vigilance against the coronavirus.

“We are still deep into the ‘slowing the spread’ phase. We can’t afford to let our guard down in any way. All of these measures are intended to keep our entire community healthy. It also ensures that our hospital can safely care for COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.” Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer

Special event permit applications will not be accepted until May 15, and then only for events scheduled after July 1.

The city has installed a secure drop box behind City Hall for all official correspondence.

Call City Hall at (413) 449-5600 with specific questions for city departments from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

