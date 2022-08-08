PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather persists across the region, Pittsfield has started implementing restrictions on outdoor water use. The limits, which began Monday, include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools.

“I don’t want to concern citizens that we’re going to run out of water, but it is something that we need to do our part in conserving,” said Ricardo Morales, Commissioner of Public Services & Utilities for the City of Pittsfield.

While these activities are restricted, they are allowed during certain parts of the day. Those living in even numbered addresses can do these tasks on even days before 7:00 a.m. and after 7:00 p.m., while those living in odd numbered addresses can on odd days.

Morales says it’s easy to monitor these activities, and that reducing them can help combat the issues associated with the dry climate, “They’re also good measures that we can control and have a big impact.”

These restrictions come as all of Massachusetts is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a large portion of Berkshire County is considered to be in a moderate drought, while eastern parts of the Commonwealth are designated as severe.

At Cleveland Reservoir, which accounts for about 75% of Pittsfield’s water supply, the impact of these conditions has meant a more than six foot deficit of water, “We’re around an inch and a half per day going down on that reservoir,” Morales said.

The restrictions hope to slow that rate of decline. The city last experienced a similar scenario a few years ago in 2020, however the reservoir was losing water at half this rate, and the dry conditions were later on in the year.

“We’re losing water faster and we have a little more time before fall and winter when things normalize a little bit,” Morales explained.

Those violating the conservation requirement will be warned for their first offense. A second violation brings a $50 fine, subsequent violations will be $300 each.

With most of Eastern Massachusetts designated as in a severe drought, Morales said it’s possible Berkshire County could find itself in a similar situation. More restrictive drought measures will go into effect based on rain gages and a 12 foot stray from average at the main reservoir.