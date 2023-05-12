FORT PLAIN, N.Y (NEWS10)- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirming the details of an incident that had shut down Upper Main Street for hours Thursday afternoon. The Fort Plain police department had received a call around 2 p.m. about a device outside of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office quickly arrived and began assisting with blocking off the street and evacuating neighboring residences.

Sheriff Jeffery Smith confirmed the object to have been a pipe bomb, and a nearby school was notified out of an abundance of caution. The New York State Police Bomb Squad arrived to the scene and ultimately destroyed the device. Law enforcement confirmed they have a suspect that has been interviewed and charged, and there is no immediate danger to the public.