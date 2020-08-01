Pine Hills Neighborhood Association community cleanup event on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers organized by the Pine Hills Neighborhood Association are cleaning up the neighborhood on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided, along with some free food from the Cuckoo’s Nest.
To officially volunteer for the event, wear a mask, social distance, and RSVP via email.
