Pine Hills Neighborhood Association community cleanup event on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers organized by the Pine Hills Neighborhood Association are cleaning up the neighborhood on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided, along with some free food from the Cuckoo’s Nest.

To officially volunteer for the event, wear a mask, social distance, and RSVP via email.

