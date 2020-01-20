“Pinball Wizards” compete in the NYS Pinball Championship

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The IFPA New York State Pinball Championship was held in East Rochester at the Silverball Saloon for the first time ever on Saturday.

After a year of competition, with more than 100 tournaments and leagues in New York, and nearly 1,000 players putting their skills and endurance to the test, it came down to one day for these top pinball players to compete in the New York Championship.

This was the seventh year of the championship series and all previous championship events have been held in other locations throughout New York State.

The winner of Saturday’s tournament will be able to compete for the U.S. National Champion in Denver, Colorado, later this year.