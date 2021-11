ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate the 246th Marine Corps Birthday, the Prescott Foundation held a ceremony at Hangar 743 with a special moment. Two World War II Marines received their first set of dress blue uniforms.

As the saying goes, once a Marine, always a Marine. However, 96-year-old Ambrose Anderson said Wednesday was different.

"Today, and when they gave this to me, it was just, it fulfilled something for me," Anderson said. "Now, I'm a Marine."