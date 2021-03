WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — More vaccines will be available to Americans soon, according to the White House.

"By April 19th, 90% of adults in the U.S will be eligible for vaccination," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House continues to ramp up the availability of vaccines throughout the U.S.

“There will be an increase of supply to over 33,000,000 vaccine doses across all of our channels,” Psaki said.

Beyond improving access, the White House and lawmakers say there's also a major focus on eliminating vaccine hesitancy.

"Some people are very eager to get it and are having problems cause they're not in the right category. And we know that some of the target populations are being more elusive about it," Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said.