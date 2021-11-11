Pennsylvania cat travels over 200 miles to Fort Plain, NY

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pennsylvania cat traveled over 200 miles to Fort Plain, New York after being found by the Montgomery County SPCA. The cat had a microchip in it and the SPCA shelter staff were able to scan the chip and find the cat’s owner’s information.

The family was contacted and came Wednesday, November 10 to pick up their pet.

The cat was identified because of a microchip. For around $25 a miniature microchip in a tiny glass bead is inserted under an animal’s skin. The chip gives off a signal when scanned, which is connected to a unique identifier entered into a nationwide database.

How the cat made the journey will always be a mystery.

“Somebody could’ve picked him up along the way, or he really travelled that far and made it into our care,” said Ashley Weil, the shelter manager. “You just really wish they could talk because he would definitely have a story to share.”

When he got home, “he just walked around the apartment like he was never gone,” said the cat’s owner, Matt Haag, who talked to NEWS10 over Zoom from Pennsylvania.

Haag was in disbelief the whole drive from Pennsylvania to New York that the SPCA had his pet, Dagger.

He said Dagger may have lost a bit of weight, but other than that, is exactly how he remembers him.