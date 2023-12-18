SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Monday morning in the area of Albany Street and Route 7. A pedestrian was located unconscious and was transported to the Albany Medical Center.

Dispatchers received calls about the incident around 5:09 a.m. Police believe the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 7.

There is no suspect or vehicle description available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with NEWS10 for updates.