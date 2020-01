COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is investigating a car vs. pedestrian accident that happened overnight Sunday.

Police say deputies were dispatched to the Taconic State Parkway at about 1 a.m. and found that a person was hit by a car.

Police did not comment on the status of the person who was hit by the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. NEWS10 will continue to update as new information is learned.