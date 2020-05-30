ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Across the country, protesters have been calling for an end to police brutality and racism after a man named George Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota. That officer is now facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
In Albany’s Townsend park Saturday afternoon, many peacefully demanded justice Saturday. Hundreds of demonstrators of all ages gathered in response to the apparent example of police brutality, where a protesting Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck.
Many who gathered held Black Lives Matter signs, calling for an end to police misconduct and systemic racism while demanding changes to the criminal justice system.
The peaceful protesters made their way from Townsend Park to Washington Park where we caught up with Sam Caldwell and his son Jonathan.
“What’s impacting the community of color is visited on everyone,” Sam says. “Until you realize that we all have a responsibility to stand up for one another, we are never going to get to a place where we can be everything we should be in the country that we say that we are.”
The crowd walked down to Quail Street and eventually regrouped in Townsend Park.
“We are all one,” Clark says. “Can’t we all get along? Share a business together? Spread love together? I don’t understand it.”
LATEST STORIES
- Catskill sisters charged with attempted murder
- Protests heat up across US, governors call in National Guard
- Attorney General reviewing actions and procedures after New York City protests
- Peaceful protests in Albany following George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota
- WATCH LIVE: Cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester