Peaceful protests in Albany following George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Across the country, protesters have been calling for an end to police brutality and racism after a man named George Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota. That officer is now facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

“I’m very emotional. It brings tears to my eyes to see this many people of all races support our race and what is going on and actually feeling it and understanding it.” Eugene Clark, Albany

In Albany’s Townsend park Saturday afternoon, many peacefully demanded justice Saturday. Hundreds of demonstrators of all ages gathered in response to the apparent example of police brutality, where a protesting Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck.

“I just want racism to end. I want people to treat people as equals. If not better! Enough is enough! Stop killing us! This is not okay!” Nicole Dama, Troy

Many who gathered held Black Lives Matter signs, calling for an end to police misconduct and systemic racism while demanding changes to the criminal justice system.

“I think that police need to be trained better. I think that there needs to be sensitivity training regarding racism, but I suspect that police also need training in terms of trauma. Like when they are traumatized they overreact out of fear.” Lale Davidson, Saratoga SprinGS

The peaceful protesters made their way from Townsend Park to Washington Park where we caught up with Sam Caldwell and his son Jonathan.

“What’s impacting the community of color is visited on everyone,” Sam says. “Until you realize that we all have a responsibility to stand up for one another, we are never going to get to a place where we can be everything we should be in the country that we say that we are.”

“A lot of people think that we are fighting for equality, and we haven’t even have had the chance to fight for equality. We are still fighting for our basic human rights.” Jonathan Caldwell

The crowd walked down to Quail Street and eventually regrouped in Townsend Park.

“We are all one,” Clark says. “Can’t we all get along? Share a business together? Spread love together? I don’t understand it.”

