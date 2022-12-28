MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Charlene M. Sheehy, 38 of Milton on December 23. Sheehy was allegedly involved in endangering the welfare of a child.

On December 23 around 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Milton after getting a 911 call from a child claiming her mother was missing. After an investigation, police report three children under the age of 12 were left alone at home for hours by Sheehy. Police report Sheehy returned home a short time later where police arrested her on the scene.

Charges

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Sheehy was transported to Saratoga state police for processing, where she recorded a 0.21% BAC. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Milton Town Court on January 24, 2023 and released to a sober party.