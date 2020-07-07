ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Christopher McGee didn’t graduate high school, and he spent time in jail but that didn’t stop him from getting his GED and enrolling in college to study Computer Science. McGee says he thinks Pastor Charlie Muller is on the right path.
“Everyone has something to live for you just need to put that first, live for your family, live for your kids,” McGee says.
For 19 years, Pastor Charlie Muller has worked tirelessly in the Capital Region with Victory Church. This summer the pastor is passing out basketballs, each with a message of inspiration and hope.
The goal, as the basketball hoops go up in Albany, is to make sure kids have a basketball to play with. Muller says “most kids can’t afford a basketball” so he is going around in the evenings passing them out.
With hundreds of basketballs needing a message Pastor Muller is looking for volunteers with good penmanship. If you’re looking to help you can contact Victory Church on their website.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Pastor Muller wants to use basketballs to send positive messages to kids this summer
- Albany County coronavirus update for June 7
- Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York
- Berkshire County woman dies in fire
- HVCC: majority of fall 2020 classes will be held online