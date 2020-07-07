Pastor Muller wants to use basketballs to send positive messages to kids this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Christopher McGee didn’t graduate high school, and he spent time in jail but that didn’t stop him from getting his GED and enrolling in college to study Computer Science. McGee says he thinks Pastor Charlie Muller is on the right path.

“Everyone has something to live for you just need to put that first, live for your family, live for your kids,” McGee says.

Christopher McGee practices with the basketball he received Monday from Pastor Charlie Muller.

For 19 years, Pastor Charlie Muller has worked tirelessly in the Capital Region with Victory Church. This summer the pastor is passing out basketballs, each with a message of inspiration and hope.

Pastor Muller wants kids to be able to play ball so he’s passing out several hundred basketballs this summer.

The goal, as the basketball hoops go up in Albany, is to make sure kids have a basketball to play with. Muller says “most kids can’t afford a basketball” so he is going around in the evenings passing them out.

With hundreds of basketballs needing a message Pastor Muller is looking for volunteers with good penmanship. If you’re looking to help you can contact Victory Church on their website.

